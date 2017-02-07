UPDATE: Great Mills Man Found Guilty After Pointing Gun at Deputy

UPDATE 1/7/2017: After a two day jury trial, on Thursday February 4, 2017, the jurors found Pekka Robert Heinonen, of Great Mills guilty of both counts of first degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.
States Attorney Richard D. Fritz would like to thank the prosecutor on the case, Assistant State’s Attorney Julie White, as well as Deputy Blaine Gaskill and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office who investigated this case.
8/1/2017: On Tuesday, July 26, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blaine Gaskill responded to the 45000 block of Stoney Run Drive in Great Mills for a disturbance.
Upon arrival, Deputy Gaskill made contact with a resident of the home, who advised the argument occurred in an upstairs apartment. As the deputy made his way to the apartment, with the homeowner, he observed a man standing on the front porch pointing a handgun at him. Deputy Gaskill gave multiple commands for the subject to drop the weapon, but he refused. Ultimately, the suspect, Pekka Robert Heinonen, 59, of Great Mills, complied and was placed under arrest.
He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
A preliminary breath test at the Detention Center confirmed the suspect was under the influence during the incident.
Way to show restraint. There have been multiple instances of idiots pulling weapons on cops in this county over the years but very few killings. Out of the handful of killings most were determined to be a suicide by cop situation according to witnesses. Lets go over this for people that don't understand. Don't commit a crime and you have almost a 0% chance of death by cop. Follow cops instructions and again almost a 0% chance. If you act like a fool, run, fight, reach for your pocket or waistband, or do anything else that makes an officer think they will not go home to see their family your chance of being shot goes up but still is under 1%. Just like any other profession there are bad cops but that is still less then 1% of the total force. Just like other professions people are going to make mistakes the only difference is a cops mistake can be deadly for both him or the suspect. If you don't like the way things are being run or people are being treated then reach out to the police in your neighborhood, have a civil conversation with them, set up an annual meeting to voice your concerns. No dialog or respect will be created by yelling in each others faces.
This dude is lucky to be alive. It shows you that our officers are having to think more than twice before they take appropriate action. Scary.
According to a report in the Washington Post, 990 people were killed by police in America in 2015. The breakdown is as follows:
Whites – 494
Blacks – 258
Hispanic – 172
Other – 38
Unknown – 28
Whites – 494
Blacks – 258
Hispanic – 172
Other – 38
Unknown – 28
Kudos to the officer involved. I’m not sure that anyone in that situation would have shown the restraint that he did.
I would like you to list all the people that have been shot by cops in this area. I won’t hold my breath because you will have to go back pretty far to find any and most of them were white. There have been almost no instances of cops shooting people in this area (black or white or Latino or Asian). In the handful of cases they have had almost all were determined to be suicide by cop. If you want police drama you need to move to the poor part of a big city.
I’m proud of this officer, Great job sir.
And I can put money on you being black.
You would loose your money……him being alive has not a thing to do with his skin color and everything to do with the officers training, patience in a stressful situation and being raised to value life no matter the skin color.
To all of you who ‘think’ you know the situation. Maybe you should google the actual body cam video and see EXACTLY what happened.
The police officer did exactly what he was trained to do, and not endanger another person or put them in the line of fire. When the wife of the man that pulled the gun stepped in the line of fire, the officer did not have a clear shot, had she not stepped in the way, the man you see in this picture WOULD have been shot. Black or White.
You are all missing one point that this article does not mention. Did the officer even draw his weapon or was he unable to believing that if he reached for his own gun, he would of been shot. Everyone wants to make this a race thing, but I am sure this punk would be dead right now if cop had chance to get to his own gun, and rightfully so.
First off, the cop never drew his weapon until per put his down, if he would of went for his own weapon, he might of been shot. His only option was to talk the prep down. If he would of had chance to get his own weapon drawn while per still had gun in hand, per would of been swish cheese to the delight of all blacks.
A gun is a gun, regardless the color of the hand holding it. Who really believes any officer has time to register the color, male, female, adult or child. A gun is a gun and pointing one at a police officer is deadly, in any situation.