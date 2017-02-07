UPDATE: Great Mills Man Found Guilty After Pointing Gun at Deputy

UPDATE 1/7/2017: After a two day jury trial, on Thursday February 4, 2017, the jurors found Pekka Robert Heinonen, of Great Mills guilty of both counts of first degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

States Attorney Richard D. Fritz would like to thank the prosecutor on the case, Assistant State’s Attorney Julie White, as well as Deputy Blaine Gaskill and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office who investigated this case.

8/1/2017: On Tuesday, July 26, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blaine Gaskill responded to the 45000 block of Stoney Run Drive in Great Mills for a disturbance.

Upon arrival, Deputy Gaskill made contact with a resident of the home, who advised the argument occurred in an upstairs apartment. As the deputy made his way to the apartment, with the homeowner, he observed a man standing on the front porch pointing a handgun at him. Deputy Gaskill gave multiple commands for the subject to drop the weapon, but he refused. Ultimately, the suspect, Pekka Robert Heinonen, 59, of Great Mills, complied and was placed under arrest.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, and Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

A preliminary breath test at the Detention Center confirmed the suspect was under the influence during the incident.