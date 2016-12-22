Police in Charles County Still Searching for Waldorf Arsonist

Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a house fire at 6706 Coati Court in Waldorf of Charles County.
At the time of the fire, the house was occupied by Ms. Leandrea White and her children. Ms. White was alerted to the fire after hearing loud noises coming from the first floor.
The investigation has revealed the fire was intentionally set by Eric White, 40, her husband, after a domestic dispute occurred. Waldorf and local volunteer fire departments were alerted to the fire around 6:57 on Thursday, December 15, 2016.
The fire occurred in a two story, single family dwelling and caused approximately $35,000 in damages. Ms. White and children have been displaced due to the fire and are being assisted by family and friends.
As a result of the investigation, Eric White has been charged with First Degree Arson, Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Malicious Burning and Reckless Endangerment.
At this time, investigators are attempting to locate Eric White.
Anyone with any information in reference to this fire and/or the whereabouts of Eric White are asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 443-550-6820 or the Maryland State Police at 301-392-1200.
DB. Wants to kill his ex and his own kids? String him up!
My cousin, her grandson and a 7 month old baby died in a fire caused by an arsonist, to get “even” with the mother of the baby.
(This took place in my home town)
Any SOB that starts a fire know people are in that house, should rot in hell!
What a true piece of garbage. Wanting to kill or displace his wife is bad enough but his own kids? Too bad he didn’t mess up and catch himself on fire, I think his kids would be better off.
Is this a picture from one of those scribble photo booths at the mall??
I really hope he spends a very long time in jail. You have an argument you leave and go cool down, not set your wife and kids on fire. WTH is wrong with people
