On December 16, 2016, at approximately 8:00 p.m.,, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on U.S. Rt. 301 at Orland Park Drive., Newburg. As a result of the collision, there were two fatalities.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, revealed that at the time of the collision a Honda Civic operated by Curtis Bell Jr., 46, of Galveston, Texas, was attempting to turn left onto Orland Park Drive from northbound U.S. Rt. 301. In doing so, Bell failed to yield the right of way to a silver Mercedes van operated by Virginius Vaughan, 74, of Ashland, Virginia, which was traveling southbound on U.S. Rt. 301 at Orland Park Drive. Bell’s vehicle was struck on the passenger’s side and forced into an orange Volvo truck-tractor and trailer, operated by Daniel Louis Dillard, 56, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, which was stopped on Orland Park Drive and waiting to make a right turn onto southbound U.S. Rt. 301.

As a result of the collision, Bell and his front right seat passenger, Xavier Hayes, 21, of Houston, Texas, were pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.

There were no other injuries in this collision.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.

Troopers from the La Plata Barrack were assisted on scene by personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the State Highway Administration, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services, the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is being continued by Corporal D.T. Ellington (16-MSP-051991).

Photo Courtesy of Fox 5 News.

