A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team, revealed that at the time of the collision a Honda Civic operated by Curtis Bell Jr., 46, of Galveston, Texas, was attempting to turn left onto Orland Park Drive from northbound U.S. Rt. 301. In doing so, Bell failed to yield the right of way to a silver Mercedes van operated by Virginius Vaughan, 74, of Ashland, Virginia, which was traveling southbound on U.S. Rt. 301 at Orland Park Drive. Bell’s vehicle was struck on the passenger’s side and forced into an orange Volvo truck-tractor and trailer, operated by Daniel Louis Dillard, 56, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, which was stopped on Orland Park Drive and waiting to make a right turn onto southbound U.S. Rt. 301.
As a result of the collision, Bell and his front right seat passenger, Xavier Hayes, 21, of Houston, Texas, were pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel from the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.
There were no other injuries in this collision.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision.
Troopers from the La Plata Barrack were assisted on scene by personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, the State Highway Administration, the Charles County Department of Emergency Services, the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department and the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.
The investigation is being continued by Corporal D.T. Ellington (16-MSP-051991).
Photo Courtesy of Fox 5 News.
The speed limit is twenty five miles an hour before that intersection. How fast was she going?
25 mph on rt 301?
Yes. 25 M.P.H.
Yes, that’s the area approaching the toll plaza.
That is a serious accident for what is supposed to be a 25 mph zone…..
Virginius(man or woman?) had to be speeding. It probably would have not been fatal except that the little Honda Civic got squeezed between the van and moving truck. Virginius is 74 y/o? Maybe they can’t see the speed limit signs in the dark? Were they going to blow through the toll booth too?
just saw this article and wanted to clarify Virginius Vaughan is my father, and was driving a Mercedes sprinter style motor home. he was slowing for the toll plaza and the civic basically drove directly into him through the flashing red turn. don’t know if the gentleman misjudged or didn’t see or what but 25 mph + 25 mph head on means bad wreck no matter what… but worse compact car and a 12,000 pound truck. the photo doesn’t show the entire scene but very lucky there were no other injuries and I feel bad for the trucker who was basically just an involved witness. I have many truck driver friends and I know the rigors they go through both physical and executive. A thanks to any officers who may see this for responding quickly and assisting the victims! reminder to everyone to drive safe, drive attentive and wear seat belts!
No other injuries my 2 best friends were killed
25 miles an hour does not force a car to hit another
vehicle that bad.
Your friends, were also at fault, regardless of the speed.
Sorry for your loss but your friends blew threw the flashing lights on to a major highway. There is a reason for those lights, they ignored them. That’s why we all need to follow for all of our safety. Again truly sorry for the loss of your friends.
No one was injured I lost 2 bestfriends in this accident. I dont think if your going 25 mph it will make this fatal crash.
That is what Barvon is saying…the collision isn’t a 25 mph collision. This might help you out, pay extra attention to the last sentence.
Closing speed is used to indicate the speed of approach of two colliding bodies immediately before contact. It may further be defined as the algebraic sum of the velocity components of two vehicles along a reference line connecting their centers of gravity, and it is generally expressed in miles per hour. For a simple example, the closing speed in a central rear-end collision is the difference between the forward velocities of the two involved vehicles.
Closing speed, by itself, does not provide a complete measure of impact severity, since it does not include an indication of the mass ratio of the two colliding bodies.
For example, with a given closing speed, a heavy truck or a freight train will obviously produce a more severe impact for its collision partner than would a subcompact automobile.
There is a reason the flashing light is there, it was not to ignore. They ignored, did not proceed with caution. They went on to a major highway basically cutting everyone off.
Don’t put blame on the people who were on 301S blame your friend for not following caution. We all need to do a better job for all of our sakes. Sorry for your loss but don’t place blame on everyone but your friend who was driving, remember defensive driving from drivers ed, never trust another driver.
If you were not there you need not comment on the speed nor what signal was run at the end of the day it was an accident my cousins were killed your loved one survived so what more can you say
I love how on the internet everyone is an expert and knows more about the situation than the police and people involved. Its a shame your friends are dead but its by their own doing. you can say “obviously!” and “of course!” with no facts at all if you want but the police and insurance adjusters have all said your friends were entirely at fault because they actually were at fault. When airbags are deployed the computer will freeze frame the speed of the vehicle, which showed my father was not speeding. Take a hammer, then find a hammer twice the size, hit them together and see what happens… simple physics the smaller hammer is going to move much quicker away from the impact. I’ve had friends die by their own hand as well, be it from overdose suicide or traffic accident and I know its a blow to the heart but its on them. It aggravates me that people see “74 years old” and immediately its “oh the old guy did it!” nevermind that my father has driven 55 years in multiple countries and in many vehicles and never had a serious incident until your friends decided to risk multiple lives and drive recklessly through an intersection. I could just as easily say “whats a 46 year old and a 21 year old doing hanging out together? clearly its drugs!” this is why I stress its a reminder to drive safe and alert. It really doesn’t take much in an accident to be fatal. There are many incidents of low speed impacts being fatal and its all down to luck of the draw. bullets are very small but they kill with speed, and elephants are slow but they kill with mass. Life is fragile, and I almost lost my fathers thanks to your friends inability to yield. Mourn and learn.