Shop with a Cop Becomes a Family Tradition for Father and Son





Captain Daniel Alioto, Commander, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, and his son Nicholas Alioto, Corrections Officer participated in the 13th Annual Christmas “Shop with a Cop” event at the California, Walmart on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

Be sure to Check out the videos below.

The “Shop with a Cop” program is an all-volunteer program with no paid employees.

This year 114 children were given $200 each to to spend however they choose, whether it be for themselves, family members or household items. Each child is transported to Wal-Mart and then to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds where they are awaited by Optimist members who are ready to serve a huge breakfast, wrap their gifts, and entertain them with a puppet show. At the end of the event, the excited children are returned home.

