Shop with a Cop Becomes a Family Tradition for Father and Son

Captain Daniel Alioto, Commander, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, and his son Nicholas Alioto, Corrections Officer participated in the 13th Annual Christmas “Shop with a Cop” event at the California, Walmart on Saturday, December 17, 2016.
Be sure to Check out the videos below.
The “Shop with a Cop” program is an all-volunteer program with no paid employees.
This year 114 children were given $200 each to to spend however they choose, whether it be for themselves, family members or household items. Each child is transported to Wal-Mart and then to the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds where they are awaited by Optimist members who are ready to serve a huge breakfast, wrap their gifts, and entertain them with a puppet show. At the end of the event, the excited children are returned home.
What a wonderful experience for these children with law enforcement. I attended shop with a cop years back something I will never forget. Thank you for showing these kids what law enforcement is all about. SERVING AND PROTECTING ALL CITIZENS. GOD BLESS YOU ALL AND MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A SAFE NEW YEAR
Way to go guys. I really love the professional policing that Alioto is apart of. This department has transformed from a dogged seemingly racially bias entity to a agency you can depend for community safeguards. BIG UPS. Do the sheriff’s department visually and audio record their interactions?
This is such a fantastic experience for kids! It also shows law enforcement in a positive light. Such big hearts.
I am so grateful for this! As a struggling single parent, this was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for me. I was able to make my end of Christmas and my kids were able to get out for a few, enjoy the day and the officers were amazing. They have had nothing but wonderful things to say about each of them. Thank you so much! You guys really don’t get the acknowledgement that you deserve. It takes a special person, and St. Mary’s has them all!