Hoyer Statement on the Discovery of Nooses at the Dominion Cove Point Construction Site

On December 16, 2016, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement today after a fifth hangman’s noose was discovered at the Dominion Cove Point construction site:

“I am horrified to learn that hangman’s nooses continue to be discovered at the Dominion Cove Point construction site, despite efforts by Dominion and the Kiewit firm to cooperate with law enforcement and find the culprits. These disturbing and on-going hateful acts will not be tolerated, and I offer my full support to Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans and Calvert County NAACP President-Elect Michael Kent as they continue to investigate these occurrences. Those responsible for these acts of hateful harassment must be brought to justice, and I will continue to monitor this situation closely.”

