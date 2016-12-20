Charles County Government Operating Hours for December and January

The County Administrator approved the following holiday closures and modified operating schedules for the months of December 2016 and January 2017:

December 2016

Friday, Dec. 23

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed at 1 p.m.

Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.

Saturday, Dec. 24

The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed at 2 p.m.

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school based community centers will be closed.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.

Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.

Sunday, Dec. 25

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) will be closed.

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.

Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.

Monday, Dec. 26

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.

Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.

Charles County Health Department will be closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, December 27 through Saturday, December 31 – note this a change to the printed recycling schedule.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center and all other senior centers will be closed.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.

January 2017

Sunday, Jan. 1

All indoor pools will be closed for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 2

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 7.

Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.

Charles County Health Department will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 16

All school-based community centers will be closed.

All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).

The Nanjemoy Community Center and all other senior centers will be closed.

VanGO will operate on a reduced holiday schedule. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg. will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.

Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.

Charles County Health Department will be closed.

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

