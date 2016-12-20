Charles County Government Operating Hours for December and January

The County Administrator approved the following holiday closures and modified operating schedules for the months of December 2016 and January 2017:
December 2016
Friday, Dec. 23
- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed at 1 p.m.
- Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed at 2 p.m.
- Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school based community centers will be closed.
- VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
- Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.
Sunday, Dec. 25
- The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) will be closed.
- Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
- Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.
Monday, Dec. 26
- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
- The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
- Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.
- Charles County Health Department will be closed.
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
- Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, December 27 through Saturday, December 31 – note this a change to the printed recycling schedule.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
- The Nanjemoy Community Center and all other senior centers will be closed.
- VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
January 2017
Sunday, Jan. 1
- All indoor pools will be closed for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
- The Crain Memorial Welcome Center and Port Tobacco Village (Port Tobacco Courthouse, Burch House, Stagg Hall) will be closed.
Monday, Jan. 2
- All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
- The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, indoor pools, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
- Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the entire week, Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Saturday, Jan. 7.
- Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.
- Charles County Health Department will be closed.
Monday, Jan. 16
- All school-based community centers will be closed.
- All indoor pools will be open 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point).
- The Nanjemoy Community Center and all other senior centers will be closed.
- VanGO will operate on a reduced holiday schedule. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Business A, Business B, and Charlotte Hall routes. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the Berry Road, Indian Head, Pinefield, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, and St. Charles C routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Bryans Road, and Nanjemoy routes. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg. will be at 4:30 p.m., and for La Plata will be at 6 p.m.
- The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, and the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah will be closed.
- Charles County Public Library (all branches) will be closed.
- Charles County Health Department will be closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.