‘Lucky Landscaper’ Seeing Green After $10,000 Scratch-off Win

Claims second-tier prize on Maximum Jackpot game

A $10,000 winning Maximum Jackpot scratch-off ticket turned a rainy day for one “Lucky Landscaper” into a magnificent Maryland Lottery payday.

With work canceled due to the weather, the winner and his friend wound up in the right place at the right time to buy the lucky $10 instant ticket. The two men decided to pass their free time bowling at White Oak Bowling in Silver Spring. The establishment, which is located at 11207 New Hampshire Avenue, sells scratch-offs and the winner decided to buy just one instant ticket as they prepared to hit the lanes.

Lottery luck changed their entire day. “We were shocked,” said the happy 26-year-old. “We didn’t even begin playing.” Instead, they celebrated loudly with screams of joy. “We double-checked the ticket every few minutes to see if it was real,” he said. “We’re still in disbelief.”

The Prince George’s County resident took the ticket home and kept it safe until he could claim his prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The happy bachelor only told a few people about his lucky day. He plans to use his prize to help family members enjoy a nice holiday and will save the rest to tide him over this winter, when work is slow. The loyal player also plans to keep trying to win big prizes on Lottery scratch-offs!

The Maximum Jackpot game has four unclaimed $100,000 top prizes and four more $10,000 prizes, in addition to thousands of other prizes ranging from $10 to $1,000.

