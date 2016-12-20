Catherine Rae ”Cacky” Mattingly, 77 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 17, 2016 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on April 1, 1939 in Mechanicsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Catherine Caroline Stewart Quade and William Raymond Quade, Sr.

Cacky is survived by her loving husband, William R. Mattingly, who she married on September 26, 1959 in Mechanicsville, MD, she is also survived by her children; Richard Mattingly of Mechanicsville, MD and Donna (Erik) Karlsons of Silver Spring, MD, siblings; Mary Ellen Rucks of Okeechobee, FL, Frances Holyoak of Mechanicsville, MD, Barbara Wilson of Hollywood, MD, Raymond Quade of Mechanicsville, MD , Sharon Risling of California, MD , Matthew Quade of Mechanicsville, MD and 1 grandson Lukas Karlsons. In addition to her parents Cacky was preceded in death by a brother Harold Quade.

Cacky was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, she graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1957, and Cacky was employed with the family business Mattingly Distributors for 35 years. Cacky was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. Her greatest joy was raising her two children and most recently spending precious time with her grandson. Her generosity was boundless and her kindness touched all who knew her. Cacky’s life was built on compassion and anchored by her faith. She created a lifetime of precious memories that will live on forever in our hearts.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 10:00AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Michael Tietjen officiating.

Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD.

Pallbearers will be; Richard Mattingly, Erik Karlsons, Michael Quade, Scott Armsworthy, Bill Ward an Jeff Burroughs.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.