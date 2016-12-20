Blood Drive Planned for Dec. 22 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive Thursday, Dec. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Individuals who would like to donate are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or online at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code: MedStar St Marys Hospital. Donors may also call the hospital’s Health Connections department at 301-475-6019. The Blood Mobile will be parked outside of the Outpatient Pavilion located behind the main hospital.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in Maryland), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

For more information or to make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Appointments may also be made through the hospital’s Health Connections department at 301-475-6019.

