Missing Dog Last Seen in Solomons Island

Dog missing from Solomons Island.
On Sunday, December 18, 2016, at approximately 7:00 p.m., it was discovered that Angus had gone missing from his family home on Solomons proper.
He was spotted that evening at the end of Langley Lane, Solomons MD.
He has not been seen since.
Angus is 14 years old, deaf, and a bit senile.
He is very friendly with people and other dogs.
If found please contact Kathy at 410-610-8032 or katshark326@gmail.com
I hope you find him safe !!!!
Aww :(( I hope he is found safe and returned home quickly! Poor little guy:((
Hope that he is safe and sound. Please let us know should you find him.
that is such a sad face, I hope they find him OK.
Try Dog Finding Dogs – worked for my daughter’s missing pet — even after 5 days.