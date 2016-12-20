Missing Dog Last Seen in Solomons Island

December 20, 2016

4364364Dog missing from Solomons Island.

On Sunday, December 18, 2016, at approximately 7:00 p.m., it was discovered that Angus had gone missing from his family home on Solomons proper.

He was spotted that evening at the end of Langley Lane, Solomons MD.

He has not been seen since.

Angus is 14 years old, deaf, and a bit senile.

He is very friendly with people and other dogs.

If found please contact Kathy at 410-610-8032 or katshark326@gmail.com


5 Responses to Missing Dog Last Seen in Solomons Island

  1. Anonymous on December 20, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    I hope you find him safe !!!!

    Reply
  2. Meeee on December 20, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    Aww :(( I hope he is found safe and returned home quickly! Poor little guy:((

    Reply
  3. Peaceful Citizen on December 20, 2016 at 5:43 pm

    Hope that he is safe and sound. Please let us know should you find him.

    Reply
  4. patrick on December 21, 2016 at 10:26 am

    that is such a sad face, I hope they find him OK.

    Reply
  5. Mama Dee on December 22, 2016 at 2:29 am

    Try Dog Finding Dogs – worked for my daughter’s missing pet — even after 5 days.

    Reply

