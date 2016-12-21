UPDATE – VIDEO: Fire That Destroyed Home in Medleys Neck Ruled Accidental

UPDATE 12/21/2016: The owner of the home, Mr. D. Triantos, turned on the oil furnace for the first time this winter and within seconds he heard sounds from the furnace and noticed thick soot on the floor near the base. A short time later, flames emitted from the furnace and quickly spread. The occupant was able to escape without injury and is being assisting by family.

The total value of the structure and contents damaged in the fire was estimated at approximately $200,000.00.

12/20/2016: On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at approximately 2:45 p.m. a fire was reported at a residence on Riverwinds Drive in Leonardtown.

Crews arrived on scene to find fire and heavy smoke showing.

The Red Cross has arrived on the scene to assist the homeowner.

Details will be provided as they become available.

The top video was recorded at the fire for a Facebook “Live Feed”

