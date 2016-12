On Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Police were dispatched to Towey Court in Great Mills for a report of a missing child.

The missing child was described as white 4-year-old male wearing grey pants and a yellow and blue shirt.

Police set up a perimeter while rescue personnel searched the area for the child.

The child was located in the Towey Court residence at approximately 9:15 p.m.