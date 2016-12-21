Mechanicsville Man Continues to Drive While Impaired Over and Over Throughout Southern Maryland

On Friday, December 16, 2016, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a hit-and-run car crash on Marshall Corner Road at Bumpy Oak Road in Pomfret. The driver fled and, according to witnesses, was driving erratically.

Officers observed the vehicle near Crain Highway and Charles Street in La Plata, and attempted to stop the driver, at which time the operator struck another car and fled north on Crain Highway. As the suspect approached heavy traffic, officers were able to stop the man by placing a police cruiser in front of his vehicle and behind it. The suspect was apprehended and found to be in possession of suspected PCP.

Michael Howard Williams, 50, of Mechanicsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of PCP, and numerous traffic violations.

No one was injured in any of the hit-and-run crashes.

Cpl. T. Hemsley is continuing the investigation.

Williams appeared before a District Court Commissioner, and bail was set at $50,000.00.

Williams later went before a District Court Judge and had his bail reduced to $3,500.00, he was then released after posting the established bond pending further action by judicial authorities.

According to court documents Michael Howard Williams, 50, of Mechanicsville was arrested on the following dates:

9/20/2016 for driving suspended in St. Mary’s County

6/17/16 for driving while impaired in Charles County

9/6/2016 for driving while impaired in St. Mary’s County

4/14/2016 after a high speed chase with police

4/12/2016 for drunk driving in Charles County

1/19/2015 for drunk driving in St. Mary’s County

10/27/2012 for drunk driving in St. Mary’s County

4/24/2010 for Driving while impaired

3/23/2010 for a hit and run with injury