Joshua Terrell Mebane Pleads Guilty to Murder of Waldorf Woman

December 20, 2016
Joshua Terrell Mebane, 21

Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22, entered a guilty plea in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier to First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass, Attempted Murder of Jerry Bass Jr., and Unlawful use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence Related to the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass.

In 2012, Mebane was charged with the first-degree murder of Teresa Bass and the Attempted Murder of her husband Jerry Bass Jr. as the couple walked their dog in the Hampshire neighborhood of Waldorf. Officers working security at the Westlake football game that night heard several gunshots and were on the scene within a minute. Teresa Bass was taken by ambulance to Civista Medical Center in La Plata, where she died. Jerry Bass Jr. was flown to an area hospital, where he was at one point listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

Mebane was developed as a suspect in the Bass shootings during the investigation of the murder of cab driver Quadar Muhammad, 44, in Washington DC on November 7, 2012. During that investigation Mebane was identified as the shooter of Mr. and Mrs. Bass less than 2 weeks prior to the murder of Mr. Muhammad. Mebane was arrested, charged and convicted of killing Mr. Muhammad.

In November of 2015, Mebane was sentenced to 45 years in prison for that killing. Mebane was housed in the District of Columbia while awaiting trial from 2012 until late last year when he was sent to a federal penitentiary to serve his sentence. Finally he was transported from that federal facility to Charles County.

A sentencing date has been set for January 6, 2017.

Mebane faces two life sentence plus 20 years.

Suspected Killer, Joshua Terrell Mebane, 17, of Waldorf

Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22, of Waldorf

 

 

10 Responses to Joshua Terrell Mebane Pleads Guilty to Murder of Waldorf Woman

  1. Anonymous on December 20, 2016 at 11:13 pm

    How is it possible to serve 2 life sentences plus 20 years? It would probably make a lot more sense to make it life in prison without parole or the death penalty. But that’s right, O’Malley eliminated the death penalty and Hogan has no interest in reinstating it.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 21, 2016 at 11:27 am

      Life in prison doesn’t always mean “for the rest of your life.” Extenuating circumstances can result in a “lifer” being released, but when there are multiple life sentences due to multiple criminal acts and then a specified amount of time incarcerated, it gets a little trickier for a person to be relieved of their sentence.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 8:33 am

        Like maybe Obama will grant him a pardon before he leaves office.

        Reply
        • patrick on December 22, 2016 at 10:30 am

          shut up Trumpwad

          Reply
  2. Old S.E. Dog on December 21, 2016 at 1:05 am

    I believe the death sentence would have been a good fit.
    Now we, the tax payers will support him for the next fifty or so years.

    Reply
    • Willie on December 21, 2016 at 7:37 am

      Yes, your federal tax dollars. He will be going back to federal prison for the DC murder and if he ever gets out from there, then he will come back to MD for this sentence.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on December 21, 2016 at 8:39 am

    He pled guilty, take him out the back of the courthouse and shoot him. This would be the only true justice. Maryland sucks when it comes to punishing people for their crimes. People like this guy don’t deserve to live.

    Reply
  4. patrick on December 21, 2016 at 10:14 am

    chop his body up while still alive and take him to a pig farm and let the pigs eat the body parts, problem solved

    Reply
  5. cheywolf on December 21, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    Wow life over at 22, bet you wont have a smirk on that face anymore.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on December 21, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    how is this clown not being put to death?

    Reply

