Joshua Terrell Mebane Pleads Guilty to Murder of Waldorf Woman

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, Joshua Terrell Mebane, 22, entered a guilty plea in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier to First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass, Attempted Murder of Jerry Bass Jr., and Unlawful use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence Related to the First Degree Murder of Teresa Bass.
In 2012, Mebane was charged with the first-degree murder of Teresa Bass and the Attempted Murder of her husband Jerry Bass Jr. as the couple walked their dog in the Hampshire neighborhood of Waldorf. Officers working security at the Westlake football game that night heard several gunshots and were on the scene within a minute. Teresa Bass was taken by ambulance to Civista Medical Center in La Plata, where she died. Jerry Bass Jr. was flown to an area hospital, where he was at one point listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.
Mebane was developed as a suspect in the Bass shootings during the investigation of the murder of cab driver Quadar Muhammad, 44, in Washington DC on November 7, 2012. During that investigation Mebane was identified as the shooter of Mr. and Mrs. Bass less than 2 weeks prior to the murder of Mr. Muhammad. Mebane was arrested, charged and convicted of killing Mr. Muhammad.
A sentencing date has been set for January 6, 2017.
Mebane faces two life sentence plus 20 years.
How is it possible to serve 2 life sentences plus 20 years? It would probably make a lot more sense to make it life in prison without parole or the death penalty. But that’s right, O’Malley eliminated the death penalty and Hogan has no interest in reinstating it.
Life in prison doesn’t always mean “for the rest of your life.” Extenuating circumstances can result in a “lifer” being released, but when there are multiple life sentences due to multiple criminal acts and then a specified amount of time incarcerated, it gets a little trickier for a person to be relieved of their sentence.
Like maybe Obama will grant him a pardon before he leaves office.
shut up Trumpwad
I believe the death sentence would have been a good fit.
Now we, the tax payers will support him for the next fifty or so years.
Yes, your federal tax dollars. He will be going back to federal prison for the DC murder and if he ever gets out from there, then he will come back to MD for this sentence.
He pled guilty, take him out the back of the courthouse and shoot him. This would be the only true justice. Maryland sucks when it comes to punishing people for their crimes. People like this guy don’t deserve to live.
chop his body up while still alive and take him to a pig farm and let the pigs eat the body parts, problem solved
Wow life over at 22, bet you wont have a smirk on that face anymore.
how is this clown not being put to death?