The Patuxent Partnership to Host Foreign Military Sales Program in January 2017

December 20, 2016 When the United States provides our allies the opportunity to acquire U.S.-made military equipment and services, it improves our own security, benefits coalition operations, solidifies bilateral relationships and creates a more cost-effective Defense Department, according to an article in this month’s National Defense, written by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

Earlier this year, the same magazine reported that the United States has seen a 17% increase in defense equipment exports since 2010.

The Patuxent Partnership invites you to hear from Department of Defense military and government leadership in a program titled, “Foreign Military Sales Essential to U.S. Defense” on Tuesday, January 10, at 8:00 a.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.

Speakers include Vice Adm. Joseph Rixey, Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA); Rear Adm. Frank Morley, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy International Programs (NIPO); Maj Gen Lawrence Martin, USAF; Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs; and Ms. Anne Cataldo, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Defense Exports and Cooperation (DASA DEC).

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program facilitates sales of U.S. arms, defense equipment, defense services and military training to foreign governments. It is a form of security assistance authorized by the Arms Export Control Act (AECA) and a fundamental tool of U.S. foreign policy.

For further information and to register for this free program, please visit The Patuxent Partnership website at: http://paxpartnership.org/.

