MVA Offices Closed Around Christmas Holiday

All MVA Offices and VEIP Stations Reopen on Tuesday, December 27

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) will close all offices on Saturday, December 24, 2016, and Monday December 26, 2016, in observance of the Christmas holiday. All full-service Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations also will be closed. MVA’s ten self-service VEIP kiosks will remain open.

All MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Customers are encouraged to Skip the Trip and visit www.mva.maryland.gov to conduct numerous transactions online, including:

• Vehicle Registration Renewals

• Identification Card Renewals

• Driver’s License Renewals

• Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards

• Replace Titles

• Change of Address

• Driving Records

• Temporary Registration

• Purchase License Plates

• Download & Print Specific Forms

• Get Information on Administrative Flag Fees

• VEIP Test Date Extension

For additional information, please log on to our website or call the MVA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-950-1MVA (1682).