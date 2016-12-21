Erichsen Resigns to Become MetCom’s New Executive Director

Department of Public Works and Transportation director George Erichsen has resigned his position with St. Mary’s County Government to accept the position of Executive Director with the Metropolitan Commission. Erichsen was selected for the position following a nationwide search.

Mr. Erichsen has served as director of Public Works and Transportation since April 2000 following the addition of the local transit system, vehicle maintenance, fleet management, nonpublic school bus transportation and airport operations. He was originally appointed Director of Public Works in December 1997. In 2003, he assumed responsibility for the Facilities Management Department, which oversees Building Services and Capital Projects. He also serves as the county’s Energy and Airport Manager.

“While this is a tremendous loss for St. Mary’s County, George will add solid leadership to the Metropolitan Commission,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “His presence will be missed and we thank him for the years of dedicated service he’s provided to St. Mary’s County.”

His other duties have included oversight of engineering design, development and plan review, solid waste management, recycling services, construction and inspection and county highway maintenance. Mr. Erichsen previously served as the supervisor of Engineering Services for the county as well as several progressively responsible positions in the private sector.

“It has been my pleasure to work with George over these last few years. He was always thoughtful in his work and I could always count on him to get the job done,” said Dr. Rebecca Bridgett, County Administrator. “His expertise and willingness to go above and beyond to make St. Mary’s County a better place for our citizens will be missed. We wish him much success in his new position.”

Mr. Erichsen holds a BS in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech, in Blacksburg, Virginia as well as a Masters in Communications and Public Relations & Marketing from the College of Notre Dame in Baltimore, Maryland. He is also a licensed Professional Engineer in both Maryland and Virginia.

His resignation is effective February 17, 2017.

