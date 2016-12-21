Wednesday’s Pet is GUNNER

Wednesday’s Pet for 12/21/2016 GUNNER

Featured Pet: Gunner

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Pointer Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $200.00

Gunner is a handsome Pointer mix. He was seized along with over 50 other pointers from a breeder in VA. Gunner is a little shy but friendly and loves to play. He is learning to overcome his fears and trust people. Gunner’s true personality shines when he has another dog friend to rough house with. Gunner will require a home with a secure fenced in yard and an experienced owner. He prefers to be at your side 24/7 so we are looking for a home where he won’t be left alone all day. With an experienced dog owner Gunner will make an excellent companion to cuddle up on the couch with or to play a game of fetch. Please stop by CAWL to meet him and our staff Friday-Sunday from 11-3pm.

If your interested in Gunner please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300.

For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

