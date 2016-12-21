George Edward Morgan “Bubba”, 54, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family on December 18, 2016 in La Plata, MD. Born on July 21, 1962 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Dorothy “Dot” Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, and the late William “Billy” Morgan. Bubba was the loving husband of Cheryl Morgan, whom he married in Leonardtown, MD. Bubba is survived by his children: Crystal Guy, (Ernie) of Leonardtown, MD, Katherine Payne (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD, George Morgan, Jr. of Avenue, MD, grandchildren: Jonathan Guy, Aaron Guy, Elizabeth Payne, Joshua Payne, and Johnson Payne. Siblings: Ernest Morgan of Mechanicsville, MD, Patty McKinney of Charlotte Hall, MD, and Lenore Raley of Mechanicsville, MD. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and attended Chopticon High School. Bubba was a farmer, he enjoyed welding, fishing and the love of his grandkids.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 23, 2016 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Clyde Copsey officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be; George Morgan, Jr., Don Burroughs, Tojoe Morgan, Joey St. Clair, Dan Raley, and Jeffrey Raley, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ernie Guy, Jr., Jimmy Payne, David McKinney, Vernie Long, and Ernest Morgan.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 15 Mechanicsville, MD 20659.