Holiday Cheer: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office hosts 13th Annual “Shop with a Cop”

This past Saturday, as they have for the past 13 years, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office volunteered their time to take disadvantaged children shopping for Christmas, but the children in the “Shop With a Cop” program weren’t looking for gifts for themselves. Each year, the staff at St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the principals and counselors of several parochial schools provide the names of children who want to make Christmas special for their loved ones but have no way to make those wishes come true.

This Christmas season, a total of 114 kids were selected to “Shop with a Cop”. These children were able to pick out an assortment of clothes, toys, and gifts for family members. In addition, they and their chaperones were treated to breakfast, prepared by members of the Optimist Clubs of St. Mary’s County and the St. Mary’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. Volunteers then assisted the children in wrapping those special gifts.

Sheriff Tim Cameron who has attended the event each year since its inception says, “’Shop with a Cop’ is a positive experience not only for the children but also for those who so generously volunteer their time. These volunteers always enjoy giving back to their community, and this event is a prime example of positive interaction between law enforcement and the families of St. Mary’s County.”

Participating in the 2016 Christmas “Shop With a Cop” were Maryland State Officers and deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, United States Coast Guard, Point Lookout Department of Natural Resource Park Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, St. Mary’s County Office of Parole and Probation, troopers from the Maryland State Police — St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles County Barracks, and Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Division.

The St. Mary’s County Shop with a Cop program is an independent 501c3 nonprofit program. The board of directors is comprised of members of the St. Mary’s County Optimist Club and the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. The Christmas event was planned, coordinated, and supervised by Lorraine “Bunny” Brewer, Toni and Jimmy Long, Joseph Stanalonis, and Bill Raddatz. In addition to the Christmas “Shop with a Cop,” the program also sponsors the annual “Back to School Shop with a Cop” event.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office sincerely thank all of those who continue to make these annual programs incredible successes. These events are only possible because of the generous outpouring of donations of money and time from committed members of the community.

