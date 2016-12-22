Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Package Theft Cases

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with several thefts of packages stolen from the front doors of private homes.
The suspect was recorded stealing a delivered package from a street in the Kingsview neighborhood in White Plains.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer J. Zachmeier at (301) 932-2222.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.
