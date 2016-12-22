Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Package Theft Cases

December 22, 2016

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspect wanted in connection with several thefts of packages stolen from the front doors of private homes.

The suspect was recorded stealing a delivered package from a street in the Kingsview neighborhood in White Plains.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to call Officer J. Zachmeier at (301) 932-2222.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.



 

13 Responses to Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward in Package Theft Cases

  1. Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 8:32 am

    This is what we refer to as a low life. Circulate his picture through the neighborhood. Someone recognizes this turd.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Get a job POS theif

    Reply
  3. AKA on December 22, 2016 at 8:46 am

    This grinch is about to be busted.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 9:07 am

    POS thief, too bad people can’t rig up a package filled with explosives and feces with a remote trigger. Then they could cover this piece of crap in actual crap. I hate a thief, they are the scum of the earth. I wouldn’t loose any sleep if they went back to the old days and chopped these crooks hands off. It would serve them right and they wouldn’t be stealing anymore.

    Reply
  5. neardear on December 22, 2016 at 9:18 am

    The only people that know him will never snitch because of “da code of da skreet”.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 11:32 am

      yea, these people who never want to talk to the police actually call them non stop. They can’t get by life without their hand being held every day by government.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 1:00 pm

      You are probably right. The code trumps crimes every day of the week.

      Reply
  6. Sean on December 22, 2016 at 10:19 am

    Just another success story out of Charles County….

    Reply
  7. Vigilant on December 22, 2016 at 11:46 am

    If you know him put his name and address here. The police may not get their chance that way.

    Reply
  8. Vigilant on December 22, 2016 at 11:49 am

    If you know him put his name and address here. Let the people take care of him.

    Reply
  9. MarineVet on December 22, 2016 at 12:07 pm

    Christmas Shopping Ghetto style!

    He just need some present… come on

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on December 22, 2016 at 1:08 pm

    Where is all the comments about white privilege now?

    Reply
  11. Private Eye Phillip Marlow on December 22, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Looks like there is an accomplice waiting in the background in the street. Just a couple of local nincompoops this holiday season!

    Reply

