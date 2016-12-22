St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery in Lexington Park

On November 28, 2016, at approximately 12:40 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Spring Valley Apartments, 46000 Spring Valley Court, in Lexington Park for a reported robbery.
The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information related to a motor vehicle, possibly a silver Ford 500, believed to be in connection with the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).
A robbery in Lexington Park? Say it aint so. As long as people protect criminal neighbors and turn a blind eye to criminal activity their neighborhood will never be safe or improve. If people in bad neighborhoods ever want to see change they need to take the first step. Start a community watch group, start a dialog with the local police, let criminals know they are not wanted and they will no longer be protected by the community. If you do nothing then nothing will change and your kids will grow up around drugs, illegal guns, and violence. The majority of people who work and follow the rules in those communities can’t be happy with the criminals, why do they tolerate them?