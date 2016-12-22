St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery in Lexington Park

On November 28, 2016, at approximately 12:40 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Spring Valley Apartments, 46000 Spring Valley Court, in Lexington Park for a reported robbery.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information related to a motor vehicle, possibly a silver Ford 500, believed to be in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at 301-475-4200, ext *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

