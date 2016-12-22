Prince George’s Co. Man Arrested For Child Pornography

A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Aaron C. Davis, 25, of Suitland. He is charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and four counts of possession of child pornography. Additional charges are possible.

The Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force became involved after a referral from an investigator with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office who, during an investigation, discovered a possible distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address. The task force assumed the investigation, which led to the identification of a residence and issuance of a search warrant for that location.

This morning, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the search warrant at Davis’ residence, accompanied by agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI. Investigation at the scene led to the recovery of computer equipment belonging to Davis. A preliminary forensic review at the scene indicated the presence of more than 100 video files of child pornography. Davis was arrested without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

