Maryland State Police Arrests, Warrant Services, and DUI Report for Leonardtown 12/23/2016

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the following incidents:
Theft from Motor Vehicle – On Friday, December 2, 2016 at 2:13 pm, Tpr. Mulhearn responded to a business for a reported theft. The victim advised that numerous items had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on the 43000 block of Marguerite Street in California. The case remains open pending further investigation.
Shoplifting – On Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:23 pm, Tpr. Johnson responded to the Ross department store in California for a reported shoplifter in custody. Investigation revealed that Jessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, had stolen miscellaneous items. An off-duty Trooper had been standing outside of the establishment when he saw Ms. Russell take off running towards the Target department store. A brief chase ensued, Ms. Russell dropped the stolen items and stopped at the Target intersection. The stolen items were recovered and Ms. Russell was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and issued a Criminal Citation and a Notice Not to Trespass.
Shoplifting – On Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 5:34 pm, TFC S. Ditoto responded to the Walmart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Katelin Marie Graham, 18, of Drayden and a juvenile male, 17, of Temple Hills, had attempted to steal numerous items. They had used the self checkout, and only scanned approximately half of the items in the cart. The suspects were stopped at the exit of the store and escorted to the Asset Protection Office. Both suspects were issued Notices Not to Trespass. Ms. Graham was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1000. The juvenile was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and released to a guardian.
Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams
- Timothy Myron Olkowski, 18, of California, on 11/28/2016
- Christopher Rashad Gibbs, 28, of Clinton, on 12/2/2016
- Javarus McWilliams Swales, 29, of California, on 12/3/2016
- Jamel Ignatius Hebb, 25, of California, on 12/4/2016
- Glenn Cedric Barbour, 64, of Indian Head, on 12/8/2016
- Curtis Anthony Poellnitz, 23, of Lexington Park, on 12/12/2016
Warrant Arrests
- Ian Michael Unkle, 21, of Hollywood, on 11/22/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Lauren Rechelle Carter, 23, of Great Mills, on 11/23/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Dennis Martin Evans, 48, of Piney Point, on 11/24/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Michael Donell Marshall, 43, of Lexington Park, on 11/21/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Jessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, on 12/3/2013 for Violation of Probation
- Elizangela Obrien Ridgell, 38, of Mechanicsville, on 12/5/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- William Andrew Holt, 30, of Mechanicsville, on 12/5/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Danyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of La Plata, on 12/7/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Vernon Earl Grinder, 48, of Lusby, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Christopher Kyle Mccan, 21, of Ridge, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Tracey N. Dove, 50, of Annapolis, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Christopher Lee Agramonte, 26, of Prince Frederick, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Cody Allen Weber, 38, of Ridge, on 12/10/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Mario Antonie Washington, 28, of Mechanicsville, on 12/10/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Crystal Lynn Thompson, 32, of Mechanicsville, on 12/12/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Ryan Michael Reffitt, 32, of Lusby, on 12/13/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Lisa Marie Trossbach, 32, of California, on 12/14/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Donald Emmanuel Wilson, 54, of La Plata, on 12/14/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Joseph Allen Milburn, 28, of Dameron, on 12/15/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Angela Marie Hewett, 48, of Supply, NC, on 12/15/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court
- Randy Scott Carpenter, 53, of Mechanicsville, on 12/16/2016 for Violation of Probation
DUI Arrests
- Andrew Shane McLain, 39, of California, on 12/3/2016
- Jonathan Jerode Thomas, 36, of Lexington Park on 12/4/2016
- Cody Allen Weber, 38, of Waynesville, NC, on 12/10/2016
- Micaella Sweeny, 22, of Lusby, on 12/11/2016
- Kristen Michelle Taylor, 27, of Great Mills, on 12/12/2016
- Olivia Ruth Walther, 21, of Hollywood, on 12/17/2016
- Thomas James Peacock, 23, of Waldorf, on 12/17/2016
- Johnie Dunn, 47, of Hillsborough, NC, on 12/17/2016
- Paul Wayne Thomas, 40, of Bryantown, MD, on 12/18/2016
- Mauricio Tecan Hernandez, 34, of Lusby, on 12/18/2016
- Sandra Lynn Cable, 43, of Mechanicsville, on 12/18/2016
- Julio Cesar Quiros-Acevedo, 49, of Mechanicsville, on 12/19/2016
