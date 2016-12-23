Maryland State Police Arrests, Warrant Services, and DUI Report for Leonardtown 12/23/2016

Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the following incidents:

Theft from Motor Vehicle – On Friday, December 2, 2016 at 2:13 pm, Tpr. Mulhearn responded to a business for a reported theft. The victim advised that numerous items had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his residence on the 43000 block of Marguerite Street in California. The case remains open pending further investigation.

Shoplifting – On Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 7:23 pm, Tpr. Johnson responded to the Ross department store in California for a reported shoplifter in custody. Investigation revealed that Jessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, had stolen miscellaneous items. An off-duty Trooper had been standing outside of the establishment when he saw Ms. Russell take off running towards the Target department store. A brief chase ensued, Ms. Russell dropped the stolen items and stopped at the Target intersection. The stolen items were recovered and Ms. Russell was placed under arrest. She was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and issued a Criminal Citation and a Notice Not to Trespass.

Shoplifting – On Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 5:34 pm, TFC S. Ditoto responded to the Walmart in California for a reported shoplifting. Investigation revealed that Katelin Marie Graham, 18, of Drayden and a juvenile male, 17, of Temple Hills, had attempted to steal numerous items. They had used the self checkout, and only scanned approximately half of the items in the cart. The suspects were stopped at the exit of the store and escorted to the Asset Protection Office. Both suspects were issued Notices Not to Trespass. Ms. Graham was issued a Criminal Citation for Theft Less than $1000. The juvenile was transported to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack for processing and released to a guardian.

Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams

Timothy Myron Olkowski, 18, of California, on 11/28/2016

Christopher Rashad Gibbs, 28, of Clinton, on 12/2/2016

Javarus McWilliams Swales, 29, of California, on 12/3/2016

Jamel Ignatius Hebb, 25, of California, on 12/4/2016

Glenn Cedric Barbour, 64, of Indian Head, on 12/8/2016

Curtis Anthony Poellnitz, 23, of Lexington Park, on 12/12/2016

Warrant Arrests

Ian Michael Unkle, 21, of Hollywood, on 11/22/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Lauren Rechelle Carter, 23, of Great Mills, on 11/23/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Dennis Martin Evans, 48, of Piney Point, on 11/24/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Michael Donell Marshall, 43, of Lexington Park, on 11/21/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Jessie Marie Russell, 33, of Leonardtown, on 12/3/2013 for Violation of Probation

Elizangela Obrien Ridgell, 38, of Mechanicsville, on 12/5/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

William Andrew Holt, 30, of Mechanicsville, on 12/5/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Danyelle Tameka Reed, 32, of La Plata, on 12/7/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Vernon Earl Grinder, 48, of Lusby, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Christopher Kyle Mccan, 21, of Ridge, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Tracey N. Dove, 50, of Annapolis, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Christopher Lee Agramonte, 26, of Prince Frederick, on 12/8/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Cody Allen Weber, 38, of Ridge, on 12/10/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Mario Antonie Washington, 28, of Mechanicsville, on 12/10/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Crystal Lynn Thompson, 32, of Mechanicsville, on 12/12/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Ryan Michael Reffitt, 32, of Lusby, on 12/13/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Lisa Marie Trossbach, 32, of California, on 12/14/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Donald Emmanuel Wilson, 54, of La Plata, on 12/14/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Joseph Allen Milburn, 28, of Dameron, on 12/15/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Angela Marie Hewett, 48, of Supply, NC, on 12/15/2016 for Failure to Appear in Court

Randy Scott Carpenter, 53, of Mechanicsville, on 12/16/2016 for Violation of Probation

DUI Arrests

Andrew Shane McLain, 39, of California, on 12/3/2016

Jonathan Jerode Thomas, 36, of Lexington Park on 12/4/2016

Cody Allen Weber, 38, of Waynesville, NC, on 12/10/2016

Micaella Sweeny, 22, of Lusby, on 12/11/2016

Kristen Michelle Taylor, 27, of Great Mills, on 12/12/2016

Olivia Ruth Walther, 21, of Hollywood, on 12/17/2016

Thomas James Peacock, 23, of Waldorf, on 12/17/2016

Johnie Dunn, 47, of Hillsborough, NC, on 12/17/2016

Paul Wayne Thomas, 40, of Bryantown, MD, on 12/18/2016

Mauricio Tecan Hernandez, 34, of Lusby, on 12/18/2016

Sandra Lynn Cable, 43, of Mechanicsville, on 12/18/2016

Julio Cesar Quiros-Acevedo, 49, of Mechanicsville, on 12/19/2016