Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin

On Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 5:02 pm, Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car on Route 235 at Town Creek Drive, in California.

A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of suspected Suboxone, Vyvanse, marijuana, and hypodermic needles.

The driver, Matthew Antoine Harper, 26, of Mechanicsville, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

While at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center, correction officers located more hypodermic needles as well as a plastic bag containing suspected heroin.

Harper was charged with CDS: Possession- not marijuana and CDS: Paraphernalia. He was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

