Hollywood Woman Arrested for Resisting Arrest After Traffic Stop

On Friday, December 9, 2016, Trooper Holson from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic infraction.
The driver, Annette Marie Grigsby, 28, of Hollywood, advised Tpr. Holson she had a suspended license. During the encounter, Grigsby began yelling and drove away from the scene of the traffic stop. Tpr. Holson pursued the vehicle and stopped Grigsby again. Tpr. Holson told Grigsby to step out of her vehicle, to which she refused. Grigsby was eventually removed her from the vehicle.
Grigsby resisted arrest and she remained belligerent during the arrest processing.
Grigsby was charged with resisting arrest and issued appropriate traffic violations. She was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.
Well that's what you get for acting like a fool. I've been arrested a few times during traffic stops ( I'm not proud of it , but that was then)and never gave any of the officers any trouble. Some of those officers stood up for me in court , I may have gotten a few days in jail ,but it could have been a lot worse. These men and women are just doing their job's and anyone acting like an idiot deserves what they get.