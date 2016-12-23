Five-Year-Old Boy Shows Support for Law Enforcement Officers

Meet a Little Guy with a BIG Heart

With a series of small gestures, Brady hopes to make one BIG impact in his community. According to Brady’s mom, “He doesn’t like it when his friends say cops are bad or that they are scared of them. He wants everyone to know that police are amazing and here to help keep us safe.” She explained how, for Christmas this year, Brady asked her to help him collect photos of him with law enforcement officers.

Brady’s Christmas goal is to have photos with 80 members of law enforcement. When the officers of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office heard about this unique Christmas wish, they immediately set out to do everything they could to help Brady achieve his goal. Sheriff Tim Cameron personally invited Brady and his family—and their camera—to the holiday deployment Roll Call. After the briefing, Brady and his family were able to meet the officers on duty, thank them for their service, and of course, take lots of photos. The smiles on everyone’s faces tell how big a story this is, and how significant the impact that Brady’s wish is already having.

On behalf of Sheriff Cameron and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, thank you, Brady, for your big heart and for supporting law enforcement officers across the county. You are wise beyond your young years and have the spirit of a law enforcement officer. Law enforcement is about helping people through small gestures – helping change a tire, holding a hand of someone experiencing a crisis, or just listening to their concerns – it’s the small gestures that have a significant impact. The men and women of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are honored to help you achieve your goal.

