Police Arrest Man with Loaded Handgun After Armed Robbery in Waldorf

December 23, 2016
Cortez Lenardo Harris, 31, of no fixed address

On December 17, 2016, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Westdale Court in Waldorf for the report of a citizen robbery.

Investigation showed the victim was leaving a relative’s home when she was confronted by a lone male suspect who displayed a handgun and demanded her purse. The victim complied and the suspect fled. Patrol units set up a perimeter and were notified of a suspicious person who entered a nearby hotel.

Officer D. Behm and his K9 partner, Ryker, along with additional officers checked the hotel where they spotted the suspect. Upon being detected, the suspect fled, but was apprehended by the K9 team.

Cortez Lenardo Harris, 31, of no fixed address, was carrying a loaded handgun. In addition, officers recovered the victim’s purse.

Harris was charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Det. C. Wimberley is investigating.

6 Responses to Police Arrest Man with Loaded Handgun After Armed Robbery in Waldorf

  1. xMosquito on December 23, 2016 at 7:43 am

    Garbage.

  2. Anonymous on December 23, 2016 at 8:14 am

    Too bad MD won’t let people carry. I expect there would be a lot less of these stories for us to read.

  3. Anonymous on December 23, 2016 at 10:12 am

    he looks so remorseful.

  4. Keep it Real on December 23, 2016 at 10:45 am

    Great Job CCSO especially K9 RYKER.

  5. Anonymous on December 23, 2016 at 11:53 am

    He will have a place to live for Christmas this year. Too bad the dog didn’t do a number on him, maybe a little pain would teach this thief to find a new way to make money. If he was that hard up he could have just sold the gun instead of making some innocent person not know if they were going to live or die. Trash like him deserves every bad thing that happens to them.

  6. Steve on December 23, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    More trash, Thanks Developer’s and weak County Leadership for the last 30 years

