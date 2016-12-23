Police Arrest Man with Loaded Handgun After Armed Robbery in Waldorf

On December 17, 2016, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Westdale Court in Waldorf for the report of a citizen robbery.
Investigation showed the victim was leaving a relative’s home when she was confronted by a lone male suspect who displayed a handgun and demanded her purse. The victim complied and the suspect fled. Patrol units set up a perimeter and were notified of a suspicious person who entered a nearby hotel.
Officer D. Behm and his K9 partner, Ryker, along with additional officers checked the hotel where they spotted the suspect. Upon being detected, the suspect fled, but was apprehended by the K9 team.
Cortez Lenardo Harris, 31, of no fixed address, was carrying a loaded handgun. In addition, officers recovered the victim’s purse.
Harris was charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Det. C. Wimberley is investigating.
