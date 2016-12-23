Scotland Man Arrested on Drug Charges

On Friday, December 16, 2016 at 5:22 pm, Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation.

A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of suspected Methadone and suspected Marijuana.

The passenger, Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Smith was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana and issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS Marijuana: Less than 10 grams.

Smith was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

