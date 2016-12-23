Scotland Man Arrested on Drug Charges

December 23, 2016
Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland

Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland

On Friday, December 16, 2016 at 5:22 pm, Trooper Mulhearn from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack initiated a traffic stop on a passenger car for a traffic violation.

A probable cause search was conducted, resulting in the recovery of suspected Methadone and suspected Marijuana.

The passenger, Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

Smith was charged with CDS: Possession-not marijuana and issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS Marijuana: Less than 10 grams.

Smith was held pending a bond review with the District Court Commissioner.

Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland

Matthew Lucas Smith, 38, of Scotland

 

This entry was posted on December 23, 2016 at 12:37 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.