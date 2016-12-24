Woman Arrested After Police Raid Home in Callaway

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received information in March of this year that a home in Callaway, was a distribution point of various controlled prescription medications.

Two people were developed as suspects, one of which was Catherine Theresa Wise AKA Catherine Theresa Andrews, 41 of Callaway.

As the investigation continued evidence was gathered to support the allegations and undercover purchases of controlled prescription medications were made in connection to the residence.

On December 22nd, 2016, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics detectives, assisted by the St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Support Team deputies, executed a search and seizure warrant on the home of the listed suspect.

Recovered from the residence were numerous items of evidentiary value to include “Oxycodone”, “Hydrocodone”, “Oxymorphone”, “Suboxone” and “Adderall”. Several glassine vials were also seized which contained “Fentanyl” and unknown substances. Nearly $1,300, 3 cellular phones, a loaded handgun and 2 shotguns were also seized.

Wise (Andrews) was arrested and additional charges and arrests are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

