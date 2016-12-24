Calvert Man Leads Police on High Speed Chase in St. Mary’s County

During the early morning hours of December 24, 2016, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen reporting a motor vehicle collision in the area of Eighteen Wheel Dr. in Ridge, further stating the operator was inside the vehicle “passed out.”

Cpl. Jean Vezzosi responded and made contact with the operator, who provided a false name. The deputy detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. Once he requested the operator to exit the vehicle, the operator fled, causing a motor vehicle pursuit to ensue.

Two separate deployments of tire deflation devices were set, both with successful results and the vehicle was permanently disabled at Chancellor’s Run Road and Rose Lane in Great Mills. The operator refused to the exit the vehicle and was extracted, then placed into custody. He was transported to the hospital for a facial injury.

Contact with the registered owner of the vehicle helped identify the operator as Michael Anthony Green, age 40, of Calvert County.

Suspect Green has numerous open warrants through Calvert County to include multiple “Failure to Appear” arrest warrants for separate incidents of non-payment of Child Support, Drug Possession, Driving while Revoked, and three separate warrants for failing to appear on probation violations.

Numerous traffic violations and additional charges to include driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked are pending.









