Narcotics Detectives in St. Mary’s County Make Cocaine Bust

December 24, 2016

During the recent increased holiday patrols performed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Vice/Narcotics detectives and deputies from the COPS Unit combined their efforts in a covert crime prevention operation.

The operation took place in a shopping center and detectives observed Joseph Henry Payne, 38 of Lexington Park, meet with another individual, suspect Raymond Anthony Jones, Sr., 48 of Great Mills.

Detectives observed a drug transaction between the two and both suspects were detained.

Cocaine, more than $2,200 in cash, a cellular phone and a 2006 Hyundai Elantra was seized pending a search and seizure warrant.

Suspect Payne was charged with “Distribution of Cocaine” and suspect Jones, Sr. was charged with “Possession of Cocaine”. Suspect Payne is a registered sexual offender and proper notification was made regarding his arrest.

Additional charges against suspect Payne are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

