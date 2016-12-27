UPDATE: Name Released in Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Waldorf

On December 24, 2016, at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Maryland Route 228 in the area of Bunker Hill Road, in Waldorf.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Apryle Shareeta Buck, 33, of Clinton, was traveling eastbound on MD Route 228 east of Bunker Hill Road in lane #1. A pedestrian, Anthony David Doering, 50, entered the roadway from the shoulder area of eastbound MD Route 228 and then into lane #1 where he was struck by the Traverse.

Despite life-saving efforts on scene, Doering was pronounced deceased on scene by personnel from the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.

The investigation is continuing, and pedestrian error is believed to be the cause of this collision and alcohol is being investigated as a factor on Doering’s part.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

This investigation is being continued by Trooper First Class Hooten.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

