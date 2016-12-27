UPDATE: Name Released in Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Waldorf

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack indicates a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, operated by Apryle Shareeta Buck, 33, of Clinton, was traveling eastbound on MD Route 228 east of Bunker Hill Road in lane #1. A pedestrian, Anthony David Doering, 50, entered the roadway from the shoulder area of eastbound MD Route 228 and then into lane #1 where he was struck by the Traverse.
The investigation is continuing, and pedestrian error is believed to be the cause of this collision and alcohol is being investigated as a factor on Doering’s part.
Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.
This investigation is being continued by Trooper First Class Hooten.
12/26/2016: On Saturday,December 24, 2016 at approximately 5:35 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Berry Road in the area of Bunker Hill Road, in Waldorf.
Upon arrival crews discovered a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.
When did people forget that vehicles are stronger than them. I see so many people dart out without even looking.