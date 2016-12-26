Fire Destroys Home in Coltons Point

On Thursday, December 22, 2016 at approximately 5:25 a.m., firefighters from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to a house fire at 20171 Windy Lane, in Coltons Point.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2wo story wood framed single family dwelling with heavy fire showing.

The total damages to the house and contents was estimated at $160,000.

Anyone who may have information about this fire is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 443-550-6834.

The occupant was alerted to the fire after hearing some sounds coming from outside and then discovered the deck on fire. The family was able to escape without injuries, which includes children at the ages of 2, 4, 6 and 10 years old. Everyone was displaced as a result of the fire and they are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

The following information was posted on the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page:

We have received many inquiries about the family involved in yesterday’s house fire. We have spoken to the family and they are in need of clothes for the kids along with blankets and other common household items.

Below are the sizes for the children.

2 Year old Girl – Size 3T – Size 5 Diapers and Huggies Wipes

4 Year Old Boy – Size 4T Pants and Shirts, Size 4 Underwear

6 Year Old Boy – Size 6 Boys Clothes, Size 5 Underwear

10 Year Old Boy – Size 10 Boxers, Size 12 Pants, Mens Small Shirts

If we receive more information on any needs that can be shared it will be posted here. We will be parking our van in front of the firehouse starting tonight as a drop off location. Please put any items in the back of the van and we will contact the family and arrange for pick up.

