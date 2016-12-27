Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Prince George’s County

Shortly after 4:00 a.m. on December 27, 2016, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to the area of Baltimore Avenue (Route 1), north of the ICC (Route 200) for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Isuzu box truck was traveling northbound on Baltimore Avenue when it struck a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian passed away as a result of the collision.

The driver of the truck was identified as Brian K. Esser, 55, Jessup, MD. The pedestrian was identified as Jonathan J. Swinton, 23, Laurel, MD.

The Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack, Collision Reconstructionist is investigating the collision. There was no indication of impairment at the time of this investigation. Northbound Baltimore Avenue was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. The lane closure was handled by the State Highway Administration.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101 or by email at msp.collegepark@maryland.gov.

This investigation is continuing.

