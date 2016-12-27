D.C. Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Extradited to St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics detectives have been investigating a drug network which spans across numerous jurisdictions and States from Virginia to New York over the course of the last two years.

The drug ring sends individuals into communities with fraudulent “Promethazine-Codeine” prescriptions to be filled and then either pays them or provides drugs to them for each completed transaction.

Suspect Kevin Lewis, 24 of Washington, D.C., was with a group of individuals on January 23, 2015, who passed a fraudulent prescription and when St. Mary’s County deputies attempted to stop them, they fled.

Lewis was apprehended and found to be in possession of “oxycodone”, cocaine and evidence related to the ongoing fraud, and was charged accordingly and released from detention.

Lewis was subsequently indicted and has been on the run until his recent arrest in the District of Columbia.

Lewis was extradited back to St. Mary’s County where he is being held without bond pending trial.

