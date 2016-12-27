Building Fire in Waldorf Ruled Accidental

On Sunday, December 25, 2016, firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments were alerted to report of a commercial building fire at 2423 Crain Highway, in Waldorf.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a single story commercial building on fire, with heavy fire showing thru the roof.

It took over 40 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported.

Maryland State Fire Marshals were called to the scene to investigate.

The owners of Tienda Y. Carniceria secured their business the evening of December 24, 2016 around 5:45 p.m.. The early morning of December 25, 2016 citizens that were driving by reported smoke coming from the building.

Investigation revealed that fluorescent lighting above the entrance to the building malfunctioned, causing the fire.

There was fire and water damage to adjoining business.

The estimated damage to the building and contents was valued at over $450,000.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

