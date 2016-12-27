Driver Crashes Vehicle in Waldorf After Fleeing Traffic Stop

On Monday, December 26, 2016, at approximately 6:10 p.m., an officer of from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired tags in the area of Crain Highway at St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated and fled northbound on Crain Highway. The driver lost control in the area of Crain Highway at VFW Road, and the car left the roadway, striking a building at a car dealership.

The driver, a 26 year-old man from Washington, D.C., was ejected.

He was flown to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition.

There were no other occupants in the car. Cpl. B Saunders is investigating.

Photos Courtesy of WUSA9.