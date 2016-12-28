D.C. Man Arrested in Waldorf After Fleeing Police While Driving Intoxicated

On Monday, December 26, 2016, at approximately 1:10 a.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Berry Road at Middletown Road in Waldorf.

When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated, travelling eastbound on Berry Road. At the intersection of Berry Road at Crain Highway, the driver ran the red light, hit a bump in the road, and struck and disabled another vehicle in travel. The driver crossed over Crain Highway onto Leonardtown Road to the area of Vivian Adams Drive, where he hit a curb and disabled his own vehicle.

When the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, Michael Jason James, Jr., 28 of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving while intoxicated.

Pfc. J. Squriewell investigated.

