Hit and Run Leads to Heroin Charges for 27-Year-Old Friendship Woman

On Saturday, December 24, 2016, at approximately 12:30 pm., Deputy J. Livingston of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit and run accident in the area of Bowie Shop Road/MD Rt. 4, in Huntingtown.

Prior to his arrival Deputy N. Barger advised him that witnesses to the accident observed the suspect vehicle (Ford truck with VA tags) turn down Bowie Shop Road. Deputy Livingston activated his emergency lights when he observed a truck matching the description and made contact with the driver, Angela Nicholson, 27, of Friendship.

In clear view police could see an exposed syringe on the center console, along with a small plastic baggie of suspected CDS. He also observed a small silver pill holder with four (4) pills inside.

Nicholson was transported to the Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Heroin and CDS: Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic drug (Xanax).

