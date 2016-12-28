Two District Heights Men Arrested with a Handgun in Their Vehicle

December 28, 2016
On Wednesday, December 21, 2016, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were working impaired driver patrols on Crain Highway in Waldorf when an officer stopped a vehicle in the 4100 block for an equipment violation.

The driver and two passengers fled on foot and were apprehended by officers.

An unloaded revolver, on which the serial number had been filed off, was located a short distance from the vehicle. Further investigation revealed ammunition inside the vehicle.

Markquis Williams, 20 of District Heights, Tre Williams, 23 of District Heights, and a juvenile passenger were arrested and charged with transporting a handgun in their vehicle and knowingly altering the firearm’s identification number.

