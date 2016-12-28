Wednesday’s Pet is Buster Brown

Wednesday’s Pet for 12/28/16 is Buster Brown

Featured Pet: Buster Brown

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Chihuahua/Min Pin Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small (8 lbs)

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Buster Brown is a handsome 1-year-old Chihuahua mixed with maybe Min Pin and possibly Pomeranian. Buster is very shy upon first meeting, but with time, he shows his very sweet cuddly side. Buster enjoys being held and snuggled. He gets along great with the other dogs in his foster home. Buster will do best in a home without young children. He will make a wonderful companion once given the chance to bond with a family.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

If you are interested in Buster, please fill out an application HERE:

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

