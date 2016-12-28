Lee A. (Poss) Maynard, 69

Lee A. (Poss) Maynard of Lexington Park, MD, born on August 31, 1947 in Burlington, VT, age 69, passed away on December 18, 2016 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD of a long term illness.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bruce Maynard; two daughters, Susan Cardona (Peter) of Hollywood, MD, Karen Maynard of Lexington Park, MD; grandsons, Catlin and Cordell Cardona of Hollywood, MD; several nieces and nephews in FL and VT, and several in-laws in VT. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Poss and Ruth Morrill Poss, and brother, David.

She was a dedicated wife and mother who while living in Mattituck, NY was a caregiver there for the elderly.

Family will receive guests for Lee’s Life Celebration Service on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A repast will follow at Olde Towne Pub, Leonardtown, MD.

Donations in memory of Lee may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 9891 Broken Land Parkway, Suite 101, Columbia, MD 21046.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, Maryland.