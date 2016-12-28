Brenda June Testerman, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 20, 2016 at George Washington University Hospital.

Born on October, 17, 1943 in Marion, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Charles Parks and the late Doris Parks

Preceded in death by her parents, husband and her brother Gary Parks, Brenda is survived by her sons, Darrel Guy Testerman Jr. (Diana) and David Wayne Testerman (Julie); her brother, Randy Parks; her sisters, Sheila Swann, Deborah Cook and Norma Grigsby; and her grandchildren, Denis, Holly, Rose, Heather, and William.

She loved to decorate her house, read her cookbooks, feed her family and just sit at the ocean and watch the waves.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, from 10AM to 12:30PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a service at 12:30PM with Pastor Derek Yelton officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.