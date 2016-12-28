Gail Wallis Holt, 80, of California, MD passed away December 20, 2016 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Atlanta, GA on November 18, 1936 to the late John Thornton Wallis and Dorothy Sue Gurley Wallis.

On June 6, 1959, Gail married the love of her life, Ben F. Holt, Jr. in Atlanta, GA. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage. Gail was a dedicated and loving teacher for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She loved teaching and had a special gift for helping children learn, and enjoyed seeing her students succeed. One of her favorite things was to see her former students “all grown up” and to hear about their accomplishments. She was a devoted wife, supporting her husband’s Naval career and raising their children. Together they travelled to Texas, Florida, Washington and California before making St. Mary’s County their home in 1980. She was an excellent cook and made many delicious dishes. Pies were her specialty, especially peach and pecan, and were the highlight of many family gatherings. She and Ben enjoyed traveling and went on many trips after she retired from teaching. She was an avid Washington Nationals fan and attended spring training for seven years. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens and taking long walks. However, her greatest love was for her family whom she loved to cook for and spend time with, especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband, Ben, she is also survived by her children Christy Holt Chesser (Scott) of Lexington Park, MD; Ben F. Holt III (Anjanette) of Norman, OK, and Randal W. Holt (Jennifer) of Lexington Park, MD; and her grandchildren: Kevin Scott Chesser, Tyler Holt Chesser, Andrew Carl Chesser, Garrett Rhymes Holt, Carmela Diane Holt, Amelie Gail Holt, Ellie Lynne Holt and Harrison Wallis Holt. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Christy Wallis.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

