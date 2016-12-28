Patricia Ann Scott, 79, of California, MD passed away on December 21, 2016 surrounded by her loving family at Providence Hospital in Washington, DC.

Born August 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. Lacey and Alice Marie Owens Lacey.

On November 17, 1956, she married her beloved husband, Douglas Lee Scott. Together they celebrated over 49 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in February 2006. Patricia enjoyed playing BINGO, cheering on the Baltimore Ravens, talking politics and listening to George Strait. However, her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Hale (Wayne) of Mechanicsville, MD and her son, Darrell Scott (Ellen) of California, MD; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son David Scott; siblings, Buster Lacey, Regina Connelly, Dotsy Hagan and Kitty Lacey.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, VA 22042 or www.capitalcaring.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.