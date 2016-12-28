James “Jim” Spiro Zis, 65, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on December 21, 2016 at his residence.

Jim was born on June 3, 1951 in Washington, DC to Spiro D. Zis and the late Helen Stathis Zis.

Preceded in death by his mother, Jim is survived by his father, his wife, Becky Zis, son, Billy Zis (Jennifer), daughters, Nikki Dawkins (Troy) and Jenifer Toner (Paul), his brother, Steve Zis and sisters, Maria Hawks and Jane Zis. Jim is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Sophia, Caleb, Nate, Mia, Jack and Ryder.

Jim enjoyed fishing, computers and watching the Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins. Jim was an Automobile Damage Adjuster for Geico Insurance.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5PM-7PM for Jim’s Life Celebration at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 and Funeral Service at 7PM with Deacon Kyte officiating. Interment will be on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 10AM at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim’s name may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.