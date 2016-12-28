Joseph “Joe” Mitchell Downs, 84, of Bluffton, SC passed away on December 23, 2016 in La Plata, MD. Born on January 11, 1932 in Avenue, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Clifton Downs and Helen Bailey Downs. Joe was the loving husband of Jean Ellis Downs whom he married on September 25, 1954. Joe is survived by his children: Fay A. Mitchell (Glenn) of Cherokee Village, AR and Joseph R. Downs (Karen) of La Plata, MD, granddaughter Tamara McJunkin (Adam) of Grand Prairie, TX and sisters, Ann Huseman (Billy), Thelma Reingruber, Patricia Troger (Fred), other relatives and many dear friends. Joe was predeceased by his grandson, Jesse Mitchell; siblings, Walter Bailey Downs, James M. Downs (Buddy), Thomas E. Downs (Nick), Joan Downs and brother-in-law, Franklin Reingruber.

Joe served in the United States Army in the Korean War. He was a loyal retiree of Safeway Food Stores with 30 years of service. Joe was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Bluffton, SC and American Legion Post #0130 in La Belle, FL. He enjoyed card games, horseshoes, baseball, camping, water skiing, puzzle books and dancing with his wife.

The family will gather from 10:00 – 11:00a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. A Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Michael Tietjen at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.