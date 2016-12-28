David Cleveland Wood, Sr., 78 of Hughesville, MD passed away on December 25, 2016 at his residence in Hughesville, MD. David was born in Washington, DC on September 13, 1938 to the late Lawrence Guy Wood and the late Mary Helen Herbert. David enjoyed duckpin bowling, cards, coaching softball, drag racing, casino and keno. He was a member of the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge 495, Duckpin Bowling Association and Knights of Columbus. He worked for the Steamfitter Local 602.

In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his brothers, Ronald Guy Wood, Dennis Regis Wood, and James Rex Wood. David is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Bernice Wood (Pratt); sons, David Cleveland Wood, Jr. (Amber), Christopher Mark Wood (LaDonna); daughters, Joyce Marie Hayden (Brian), Teresa Loraine Turner (Buddy), Lora Kay Jarboe (Richard), Melinda Gale Cornwell (Raymond); brothers, Joseph Lawrence Wood, Leslie Eugene Wood (Janet); sisters, Mary Doris Junta, Betty Jean Mundie, Constance Faye Adriani (Paul), Phyliss Murdza, Donna Marie Rector (Jerry); sisters-in-law, Joyce Wood, Debbie Wood; fifteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Father Rory Conley officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637 or Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.