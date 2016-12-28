William Arthur Folger, Sr. (Bill), 82, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 28, 2016 at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on June 20, 1934 in Washington, DC, Bill was he only child of the late Stanley Arthur Folger and Jewel Bryan Folger. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp on July 21, 1952 and Honorably Discharged on July 20, 1955.

On July 27, 1957, he married his wife, Shelby Showalter Folger in Washington, DC. Together they celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage. Bill started out working with his father for S. Michaelis & Son Plumbing and Heating in Washington, DC and became Vice President. Later, he started his own company, W.A. Folger Plumbing and Heating in Clinton, MD. Later in life, he took a job with the Maryland Department Inspection Agency (MDIA) as housing inspector and worked for Plancheck, Inc. of Waldorf, MD before retiring in 2000.

Bill was a very active member of Marlboro Moose Lodge #1856 and served as Governor in 1979-1980, obtaining the highest honor as Pilgrim in 1988. He served as President of MD, DE, DC Moose Association in 2002-2002. He was also a member of Centennial Lodge 174. Bill and his wife enjoyed traveling all over the states with the Moose to meetings, on cruises and different functions.

In addition to his wife Shelby, he is survived by his four children: Karen Folger, Three Rivers, CA; Donna Coldsmith (Gary) Chesapeake Beach, MD; William Arthur Folger, Jr. (Denise), Bishopville, MD, and Steven Folger, Mechanicsville, MD. Bill is also survived by four grandchildren: Justin Michaliga, Brooklyn, NY; Kevin Michaliga, Silver Spring, MD; Kraig Folger, Mechanicsville, MD; and Bryan Folger, Mechanicsville, MD. He is also survived by his beloved great grandson, Brock Arthur Folger.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 4PM to 6PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home at 12PM with interment following at 1:45PM at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.